Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests and employees of Non-Stop Travel can look forward to exciting 2024 vacations and employee perks.

Non-Stop Travel is taking its staff to Hokkaido, Japan while exciting its employees and guests with future itineraries.

“Part of the perks of working at Non-Stop Travel is that we go on an all expenses paid trip to learn and experience the very same places that our guests visit. This is a great opportunity to see the world,” says Gene Miyake, Managing-Director of Non-Stop Travel.

According to Miyake, the 2024 Snow Festival tours are almost sold out, as they are putting the final touches on their 2024 Japan Spring Break, Cherry Blossoms and Diamond Princess Japan cruises.

