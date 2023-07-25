Honolulu (KHON2) – 7 – Eleven Hawaiʻi is sending 2 winners to the Bay Area, as part of its July giveaway.

In partnership with KHON2 and Alaska Airlines, 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi is flying one lucky winner and their guest to San Francisco. Grand prize includes a roundtrip airfare, hotel, and two tickets to a professional football game.

“We encourage KHON2 viewers to continue to enter today through July 30th. You can visit us at any of our 66 locations statewide and enter to win using the ballot boxes at the register. No purchase is necessary to enter,” says Annika Streng, Marketing Manager at 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi.

In addition to its giveaway, 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi provides a range of on-the-go meal options.

Streng says, “Nowadays, it’s difficult to find an affordable on-the-go meal option. I recommend trying 7-Eleven next time you’re looking for lunch. Head to our cold case and try the Miso Salmon Kombu Musubi roll & Creamy Sesame Salad.”

To learn more about 7-Eleven Hawaii’s 66 locations statewide, customers are encouraged to log online at 7elevenhawaii.com or follow along on social media @7elevenhi.