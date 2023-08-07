Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-stop Travel offers vacation packages to Korea with 5 different tours.

With the recent popularity of K-DRAMA & K-POP entertainment, Hawaii has grown an interest in visiting Korea and its history, cuisine and culture.

“When you travel with Non-stop Travel, you can choose up to five different types of group tours to Korea. From discovering Jeju Island to Western Korea and shopping, we take our guests to a lot of unique and fun places,” says Gene Miyaki, Vice President of Non-Stop Travel.

From airfare, quality hotels, sightseeing, meals and local tour guide and bus driver tips Miyake says the Non-Stop Travel team will take care of the details and what would be included in your package price.

Miyake says, “We really do want to keep the stress of planning a vacation off your plate. Our goal is for you to travel in total comfort with peace of mind.”

Guests can learn more information by logging onto Non-Stop Travels’ official website or phone at (808) 593-0700.

Non-stop Travel:

www.nonstop.travel