Honolulu (KHON2) – With a mission to increase Hawaii’s investments in its youngest keiki, Commit to Keiki is collaborating with elected officials to serve as a trusted partner and reliable resource for information on issues related to Hawai‘i’s youngest keiki and families.

Commit to Keiki is a statewide, non-partisan, government, non-government collaborative effort where Hawaii’s business, nonprofit and philanthropic leaders are working together to ensure that Hawaii’s youngest keiki and their families have a brighter start.

“We focus on three critical needs:, child care and early learning, family violence prevention, and early childhood mental health. We commend and thank the 2023 Legislature for its commitment to keiki. There were several measures and investments that will make a huge impact in supporting early childhood development for Hawaii’s youngest keiki. We’re pleased with the progress that is being made,” says Kerrie Urosevich, Commit to Keiki Co-Chair Lead for Network Design and Innovation, Early Childhood Action Strategy.

Those wanting to learn more about Commit to Keiki, can do so via its official website and social media.

