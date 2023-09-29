Honolulu (KHON2) – The Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is one of the sponsors of the 2023 Aloha Floral Festivals Parade, those looking to stay at the Alohilani Resort can take advantage of the many amenities.

SWELL is Alohilani’s poolside restraunt,it featuring a variety of food and beverage options, including a sustainable happy hour menu with crafted cocktails, locally sourced food.

Located in the Seascape Tower of Alohilani, guests can take advantage of the resorts’ fitness center. Fit Waikiki offers state-of-the-art equipment and services, complimentary to hotel guests during their stay and open for monthly and annual memberships.

Located on the 9th floor, guests can also take advantage of the recreation deck offering two tennis courts, a batting cage and outdoor fitness area. Guests can also take advantage of occasional offering held on the recreation deck.

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach:

Address: 2490 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Website: www.alohilaniresort.com