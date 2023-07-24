Honolulu (KHON2) – Alim Shabazz, resident fitness and nutrition expert talks myths about belly fat and how to get rid of it.

According to Alim Shabazz of For Father’s Fitness, there are some common misconceptions about Belly Fat, and that spot reduction isn’t effective. Fat loss occurs throughout the body, not just in specific areas.

“Full-body exercises like jumping jacks or high knee runs can help boost your heart rate and lead to overall fat loss. While sit-ups and crunches help strengthen your abdominal muscles, they won’t specifically burn belly fat. To effectively burn belly fat and gain muscle, you need to combine cardiovascular activities, strength training, and core-strengthening exercises. Some examples are HIIT, resistance training with weights or bodyweight, Core Strengthening exercises like planks and Cardio Exercises like swimming,” says Alim Shabazz, Owner of For Father’s Fitness and Big Tire Bootcamp.

Shabazz feels the key to reducing harmful belly fat is maintaining a consistent fitness routine and a healthy, balanced diet.

