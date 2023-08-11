Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office talks benefits of active and shared transportation use (walk, roll, bike, and bus), as well as lived experiences of Hawaiʻi residents using non-auto modes of transportation.

According to the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, the ground transportation emissions have remained high, as vehicles have gotten far more efficient, and more people drive vehicles that use alternative fuels.

“More people driving electric vehicles is a key component of reaching the State’s 2045 carbon net negative goal yet poses challenges for clean energy generation. In order to power everyone on Oahu’s electric vehicles, we would need 15 to 20 sq miles of solar panels,” says Kiana Otsuka, Climate and Transportation Specialist, Hawaiʻi State Energy Office.

In addition to climate benefits, Otsuka feels there are benefits of investing in walking, rolling, biking, and transit.

Otsuka says,”There are so many important benefits to improving access to opportunities to walk, roll, bike, and use transit. Improving transportation choices helps to reduce transportation costs, reduce traffic congestion, reduce traffic deaths, hospitalizations, and crashes, as well as, increase opportunities for different land use.”

To learn more about the benefits of active and shared transportation use, residents are encouraged to log onto the official website of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office.

Hawaiʻi State Energy Office:

www.energy.hawaii.gov