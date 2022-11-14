Mikey Monis chats with Grammy-nominated, twenty-one-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner, and 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Henry Kapono about his upcoming show: The Songs of C&K at Blue Note Hawaii.

“C&K was founded in 1973 by Henry Kapono Cecilio David Rodriguez and became popular after we opened up for Frank Zappa at the Honolulu Civic Auditorium. Our life went from zero to 100 right after that performance. Our 15 minutes of fame kicked in hard after that performance,” says Kapono.

Henry Kapono and the Songs of C&K

Blue Note Hawaii

Wednesday December 7th at 6:30pm & Thursday December 8th at 9:00pm

www.bluenotehawaii.com or www.henrykapono.com