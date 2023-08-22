Amidst the excitement of Henry Kapono’s upcoming 50th Year celebration concert, a somber backdrop of devastation emerges, as wildfires have devastated Maui. However, this event holds a dual purpose as a portion of the concert’s proceeds will contribute to the newly established “WE ARE FRIENDS MAUI” relief program by the Henry Kapono Foundation (HKF). Kelly sat down with Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami to learn the details.

Henry Kapono expressed his heartache over the wildfires’ impact on Maui and shed light on the WE ARE FRIENDS MAUI program, which aims to provide immediate relief to those affected by the fires within the professional music industry. Through a $500 Foodland gift card, the program intends to offer basic essentials to those in need.

Applications for assistance can be made through the Henry Kapono Foundation’s website (HenryKaponoFoundation.org). The initiative underlines the power of the music community in times of crisis, with Henry Kapono’s concert acting as a beacon of hope for those who have faced loss and hardship.

Alx Kawakami, an award-winning artist and member of the HKF Board, highlighted the organization’s track record of aiding the music community during challenging times. He discussed the WE ARE FRIENDS program’s successful distribution of $200,000 worth of Foodland cards to nearly 400 music families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation’s commitment to supporting musicians in times of crisis is now extended to Maui through the WE ARE FRIENDS MAUI initiative.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Hawaii’s music scene has a reason to celebrate as Henry Kapono marks an impressive 50 years in the industry. The “50 Years of the Songs of C&K” concert, set to take place at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on August 26, promises to be a musical extravaganza. The lineup is a who’s who of Hawaii’s musical legends, including Kalapana, Jerry Santos, Makaha Sons, Na Leo, Brother Noland, John Cruz, The Rough Riders, Robi Kahakalau, Kimie Miner, Tavana, and Kealoha. The concert also introduces the talented young artist Ryan Perez.

Henry Kapono expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the nostalgic power of the C&K sound and his excitement to share the stage with fellow musicians. The concert aims to transport the audience back in time, enveloping them in the sounds that shaped Hawaii’s musical landscape.

The concert not only celebrates a milestone in Henry Kapono’s career but also exemplifies the resilience and unity of Hawaii’s music community, supporting those in need during trying times.

For more info visit HenryKaponoFoundation.org.