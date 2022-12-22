Help honu this holiday season by learning about and supporting the nonprofit Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center. McKenzie Mungai, Sea Turtle Technician, and Chanel Browne, Sea Turtle Program Coordinator at the Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center, joined us with details on how to help.

They shared about some of their work, “ At MOC Marine Institute, we respond to about 300 sea turtle strandings a year. However, not all of these cases require long-term rehabilitation, and we can provide the care that they need and get them back into their ocean home. Since we are the only sea turtle rehabilitation center in the Hawaiian Islands, we see patients from neighboring islands such as Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii Island. These patients receive rehabilitative care by Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute (MOCMI) staff and volunteers, which include injectable and topical antibiotics, therapeutic massage and laser, negative-wound pressure therapy, and hydrotherapy.”

They are currently accepting volunteers who are passionate about the ocean and marine conservation. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, please check out their “Take Action for the Ocean” tab at mocmarineinstitute.org! Whether you live on Maui or are visiting, no contribution is too small.