Summer contains some of the hottest months of the year and there are ways to stay comfortable, conserve energy and manage electricity. One of the best ways to manage energy is to open the windows to let in the trade winds and use fans instead of an air conditioner. If an air conditioner is necessary, raise the thermostat to 78 degrees. Replacing incandescent light bulbs with cool and efficient light-emitting diode, or LED bulbs, produces less heat and uses up to 75% less energy. And since many of us are working from home, using smart plugs for devices such as our computers and printers is another great way to save energy. You can find these cool tips at hawaiianelectric.com/cooltips.

Hawai‘i Energy just announced that they’ve increased almost all of the rebates to help residents purchase energy-saving products, which is so important now that the cost of everything has gone up. Some of the most exciting ones include: a $75 instant rebate on AC maintenance services, up to $750 on new energy-efficient air conditioners, and a $1,000 rebate on solar water heating systems. There are many more you can check out online at HawaiiEnergy.com/REBATES for the full list.