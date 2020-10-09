‘Heart to Heart’ Mother/Daughter Talks About Domestic Violence

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Domestic Violence Action Center luncheon called ‘Heart to Heart’ encourages Moms & Daughters to have conversations about relationships and abuse.

We talked with two attendees, Mother of Three Lisa Kimura and Punahou student Jisella Saito about the need for teenagers to have these talks.

Kimura says of the experience, “We were inspired to face the truth that this could happen in our family. It happens in so many families. Being together listening to the survivor-who was so brave- helped give us language to use to talk more about this delicate topic.”

Saito, a 2017 Punahou Damon Speech Contest winner, focused on domestic violence in her winning entry. “Most young people don’t really want to talk about these issues,” adds Saito. “If they are experiencing any of the tactics of abuse, they tend to minimize it or overlook it as a problem they should take more seriously. For those who haven’t experienced it, I am sure they think it wouldn’t happen to them.”

DVAC hosts this annual luncheon event for moms and their daughters to learn about the reality that relationship abuse happens to teens. It is not often talked about and is essential for young women to learn the red flags that are cues for danger and the way to make good choices for a healthy relationship. Heart to Heart gives moms and girls the opportunity to talk together about the potential for abuse and how to talk to each other.

STATISTICS:

* in 10 high school students has experienced physical violence from a dating partner in the past year

* 1 in 3 teens in the U.S. has experienced physical, sexual, emotional, or verbal abuse from a dating partner

* Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) teens experience dating abuse at the same rates and in similar ways as teens in straight relationships

Please visit the Teen Alert Progam’s website: TAP808.org

There is help. There is hope.

Website: www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we’re partnering with The Domestic Violence Action Center to spotlight the challenges and hope for healing that is particularly important right now.

KHON2 and DVAC will be airing two important programs about domestic violence. On Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30, there will be a Town Hall on Domestic Violence in Hawaii called “Hostage at Home.” The next day, KHON will air “Peace for Everyone” on Thursday, October 22 from 7 to 8pm.