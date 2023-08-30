Nestled in Kailua-Kona, the Lanihau Center, owned by Alexander & Baldwin, is a bustling shopping center. Among its treasures is So Juicy Hawaii, a family-run business bringing health and Hawaiian flavors together. So Juicy Hawaii isn’t just a business; it’s a mission. Based in Hilo, this family venture is all about making cold-pressed juices and a Pacific fusion menu accessible. Their goal is to offer both affordability and authentic Hawaiian taste. Kelly spoke with the owner Kwai-Chang Publico to learn all about it.

At the heart of So Juicy Hawaii’s offerings is their expertise in crafting cold-pressed juices. This method preserves produce quality and nutritional benefits, setting them apart. Their range extends beyond juices, encompassing a variety of products and services.

The Juicecon 2019 World Juicing Championships are a pivotal part of So Juicy Hawaii’s story. This event highlighted a category often overlooked in Hawaii. The connection between BJ Penn, Max Holloway, and So Juicy Hawaii is intriguing—each stands as a world champion, contributing to a chorus of micro-stories that defined the event.

Challenges for So Juicy Hawaii go beyond the norm. Beyond staffing and supply chain concerns, they aim to reshape how society views food and beverages as medicine. This involves altering deep-seated attitudes and forging a new path towards holistic well-being.

The Kona Grab & Go kiosk is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

For more info visit sojuicyhawaii.com, or call call 808-329-5329.