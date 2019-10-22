Healthy & Delicious with Down to Earth Pumpkin S’mores Bars

Today we are combining two fall favorites to make pumpkin s’mores bars! These are a great holiday potluck dish because they’re incredibly easy to make ahead of time.

We’ll start with the crust. First we’ll combine our graham cracker crumbs with some melted vegan butter. Then we’ll press it into our pan to form the crust. For the filling, we’re just going to use pumpkin pie filling. It’s a great ingredient because it’s already spiced to perfection! We’ll just mix this with our coconut oil, cashew butter, vanilla and sea salt. When this is well combined, we’ll pour it onto the crust.

Melted chocolate is essential to any s’mores recipe so we’re going to drizzle it over the top of our pumpkin mixture and swirl it around to make some really cool designs! Then we leave it in the fridge to set for at least an hour or overnight if you can.

Once it’s set, we will take them out, top them with vegan marshmallows and broil them keeping a close eye so they don’t burn.

Pumpkin S’mores Bars

The whole family will love to cozy up with these festive bars!

Crust

1 and 1/2 cups graham cracker or cookie crumbs

1/4 cup unsalted vegan butter, melted

Filling

3 Tablespoons melted coconut oil

1 cup canned pumpkin pie filling

1/2 cup cashew butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

8 ounces semi-sweet vegan chocolate, melted

Topping

2 cups miniature vegan marshmallows

To make the crust, mix graham cracker crumbs and butter in a medium bowl. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9×9 pan or desired dish. To make the filling, mix coconut oil, pumpkin pie filling, cashew butter, vanilla and sea salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour the filling onto the crust. Drizzle melted chocolate onto the top of the filling. Swirl gently with a spoon to create a beautiful marbled design. Place in refrigerator to set overnight or at least an hour. Remove from the fridge, top with vegan marshmallows, cut and serve immediately. Optional: Broil with the marshmallows on top for a true s’mores effect!

Yield: 4-6 servings.