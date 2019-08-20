Healthy & Delicious with Down to Earth: Easy Pulled Carrot BBQ Sandwiches

Honolulu (KHON2) – Down to Earth whipped up a barbecue sandwich featuring carrots instead of pork for a healthy and delicious twist on summer BBQ.

Everyone will enjoy this take on a Hawaiian classic dish, Pulled Carrot BBQ Sandwiches.

Carrots are the star ingredient for yummy BBQ sandwiches, after being shredded in a food processor and placed on a cookie sheet with thinly sliced onions.The carrots and onions are drizzled with oil, salt and pepper and tossed to coat the veggies, then roasted for 20-30 minutes at 350 degrees. Last step is to mix with your favorite barbecue sauce and throw on a bun with some cole slaw!

You can substitute another vegetable instead of carrots such as sweet potatoes.

BBQ is about combining sweet and salty flavors, so carrots just have a great natural sweetness to them.

If you’re craving a burger or hot dog for your BBQ, Down to Earth has all kinds of plant-based burgers, sausages and hot dogs to pop on the grill with your family.

Here is the Healthy & Delicious Recipe for Easy Pulled Carrot BBQ Sandwiches:

3 medium carrots

1 red onion

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

Sea salt and pepper to taste

1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce

Sandwich bread of choice

1 cup cole slaw

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Shred carrots in a food processor and place them onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. Thinly slice a red onion and place it onto the baking sheet with the carrots

4. Drizzle oil onto the veggies. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat evenly.

5. Roast veggies for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally

6. After roasting, pour BBQ sauce over the veggies and toss to coat.

7. Serve on a bun with cole slaw and enjoy!

Yield: 2-3 sandwiches

Website: www.downtoearth.org