Healthy & Delicious with Down to Earth: Carob Candy Bar with Date Caramel

June is National Candy Month and Down to Earth has a Healthy and Delicious recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth: Carob Candy Bars with Date Caramel

National Candy Month is a reason to indulge in your favorite guilty pleasures Sisi Kong shared this healthy homemade recipe as a way to indulge, guilt-free.

These homemade candy bars are loosely based on Snickers bars, with a rich carob layer, decadent date caramel, and almonds for nuttiness. These ultra-satisfying vegan and gluten-free candy bars are three layers of pure deliciousness!

We start by creating the nougat, which is only two ingredients – dates and pecans!

As Sisi says, “Dates are a great healthy alternative to refined sugar due to the fact that they contain nutrients that aren’t found in crystallized sugars. They’re packed with potassium and fiber, and they also have a low glycemic load.”

In addition, Down to Earth has healthy candy options in their stores at downtoearth.org hat use natural sweeteners other than refined sugar.

Sign up for the Down to Earth newsletter and check out their website for more healthy and delicious recipes like this one.

Website: www.downtoearth.org

Carob Candy Bars with Date Caramel

Recipe:

Nougat

30 pitted Medjool dates

1½ cup pecans

Date Caramel

24 pitted Medjool dates

⅔ cup water

½ teaspoon unrefined salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons coconut oil, melted

½ cup chopped almonds

Carob Layer

6 Tablespoons coconut butter, melted

1½ Tablespoons coconut oil, melted

3 Tablespoons coconut nectar

½ cup carob powder

1. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper extending up both sides.

2. To create the nougat, puree dates in a food processor until only small pieces remain. Add pecans and pulse until thoroughly mixed and a dough is formed. Pack into the bottom of the pan and freeze.

3. For the date caramel, cover the dates with water and soak for 10 minutes. In high-speed blender combine soaked dates (including liquid) with salt, vanilla, and coconut oil, and blend until completely smooth and creamy. You may need to stop and scrape down the blender a couple of times to make sure the caramel is blended uniformly. Be sure to taste the caramel and adjust the flavor or texture, as necessary.

4. Mix caramel with the almonds and layer on top of the nougat layer. Transfer back to the freezer for 2 hours.

5. For the carob layer, melt the coconut butter and the coconut oil in a saucepan, add the coconut nectar and carob powder, and stir well.

6. Pour the carob layer onto the date caramel layer and put the pan back into the freezer for about 15 minutes.

7. Cut into your desired size and shape with a hot knife. Enjoy!

Yield: 12 bars



