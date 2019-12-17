Healthy & Delicious with Down to Earth: Muddy Buddies

Honolulu (KHON2) – Down to Earth whipped up a healthy and delicious treat that’s perfect for all those holiday parties: Muddy Buddies.

Ingredients:

3 cups of cereal or crackers of choice

1/2 cup sunflower seed butter (or any smooth nut butter of choice)

1/2 cup semi-sweet vegan chocolate chips, melted

1 cup powdered sugar

Watch to see how easy it is to create this classic and easy treat that’s fun to make for kids and grown-ups alike!

Find more healthy and delicious recipes online!

Website: www.downtoearth.org