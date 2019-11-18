Healthy & Delicious with Down to Earth: Instant Pot Kabocha Squash Risotto

Honolulu (KHON2) – Spice up your Thanksgiving meal with Down to Earth’s Healthy & Delicious recipe for Instant Pot Kabocha Squash Risotto.

It’s a tasty and seasonal vegetarian alternative to the turkey and all the meaty sides that’s perfect for your holiday feast or for the day after Thanksgiving when you want something beautiful, seasonal, delicious and light.

“Like any pressure cooker or slow cooker, the Instant Pot offers set-it-and-forget-it cooking,” says Sisi Kong, Community Outreach Team Leader. “I find that it cooks food so fast and really retains the flavor. Plus the pot is stainless steel compared to a lot of Teflon non-stick pressure cookers.”

Sisi prepared the risotto step by step for Living808.

Start by putting the Instant Pot on Saute mode and leave the lid open. Then add the onions, garlic, red bell pepper and kabocha squash and stir to saute. They won’t cook fully, but they’ll get slightly soft. Then add the arborio rice and stir well again. Then add the vegetable broth, eggplant, salt, ground coriander and oregano, and stir well. Add rice and stir until toasted for a couple of minutes. Finally we’ll add our veggie broth and place the lid on our Instant Pot. We’ll set it to Manual, High and set time for 5 minutes.

After that, set the valve to quick release so all the pressure inside the Instant Pot releases. Now we’re going to remove the lid and stir in some rosemary and nutritional yeast. We need to give it a good stir and as you can see it’s already starting to thicken.

Down to Earth sells all kinds of vegetarian roasts and mock meats in its chill department and features hundreds of healthy recipes online at http://downtoearth.org.

Here is the Healthy & Delicious Recipe for Kabocha Squash Risotto:

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 cups diced kabocha squash

1½ cups arborio (risotto) rice

3½ cups of vegetable broth

½ cup oat milk

1 Japanese eggplant, sliced

1 teaspoon unrefined salt

½ teaspoon coriander

¼ teaspoon rosemary

1½ Tablespoons nutritional yeast

1. Using the saute feature, heat the Instant Pot with a splash of vegetable broth.

2. Add the onion, garlic, bell pepper and kabocha squash and saute for about 3-5 minutes or until starting to brown.

3. Add the rice, and stir well.

4. Add the broth, oat milk, eggplant, salt, coriander and rosemary and stir well.

5. Close the lid and put the pressure valve to “sealed”.

6. Press “Manual” and set the time to 5 minutes.

7. When Instant Pot finishes, carefully release the pressure immediately.

8. Stir in nutritional yeast and let sit for about 5 minutes to thicken.

9. Serve warm.

Yield: 4 servings

