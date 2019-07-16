Healthy and Delicious with Down to Earth – Watermelon Poke

In this edition of Healthy and Delicious with Down to Earth, Amber Brennan shows John Veneri a new spin on an old Hawaii classic. Watermelon Poke is a healthy version and tastes very much like the traditional version.

Watermelon Poke

This vegan take on a local favorite has an unexpected summer twist! Adapted from Gaz Oakley’s original recipe.

Poke

Half of a medium watermelon, cubed

Marinade

2 Teaspoons tahini

6 Tablespoons coconut aminos

2 Tablespoons rice vinegar

Juice of half a lime

1 Teaspoon sriracha (optional for spicy poke)

1 clove garlic (whole)

1 inch thumb of ginger (whole)

3 Teaspoons sesame oil

2 Teaspoons sea salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Add cubed watermelon to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add marinade ingredients to a blender and blend until completely smooth. Pour half of the marinade over the watermelon and toss to coat. Bake the watermelon for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cooked watermelon and remaining marinade to a mixing bowl and toss to coat. Place in the fridge to marinade for at least a day. Serve over rice and enjoy!

* To make a poke bowl, add over a bed of rice with avocado slices, edamame, nori sheets, scallions or your favorite toppings!

Yield: 6-8 Servings

