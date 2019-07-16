Healthy and Delicious with Down to Earth – Watermelon Poke

In this edition of Healthy and Delicious with Down to Earth, Amber Brennan shows John Veneri a new spin on an old Hawaii classic. Watermelon Poke is a healthy version and tastes very much like the traditional version.
Watermelon Poke
This vegan take on a local favorite has an unexpected summer twist! Adapted from Gaz Oakley’s original recipe.
Poke
Half of a medium watermelon, cubed
Marinade
2 Teaspoons tahini
6 Tablespoons coconut aminos
2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
Juice of half a lime
1 Teaspoon sriracha (optional for spicy poke)
1 clove garlic (whole)
1 inch thumb of ginger (whole)
3 Teaspoons sesame oil
2 Teaspoons sea salt
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Add cubed watermelon to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Add marinade ingredients to a blender and blend until completely smooth.
- Pour half of the marinade over the watermelon and toss to coat.
- Bake the watermelon for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add cooked watermelon and remaining marinade to a mixing bowl and toss to coat.
- Place in the fridge to marinade for at least a day.
- Serve over rice and enjoy!
* To make a poke bowl, add over a bed of rice with avocado slices, edamame, nori sheets, scallions or your favorite toppings!
Yield: 6-8 Servings
