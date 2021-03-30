Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center Encourages Covid Vaccinations & Conversations

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is taking a lead on the community conversation about Covid vaccination.

WCCHC is sponsoring a COVID vaccination forum, airing March 30th at 7pm on KHII and 9:30pm on KHON2. “Vaccinations are highly effective treatments that are beneficial to help protect our health, prevent transmission and replication,” explains Nick Hughey, Executive Vice President, Operations. “It builds defense in our communities, and serves as an important factor to ultimately stop this pandemic. We want to get Hawaii back to full strength economically and in full health and a full sense of Ohana. Vaccinations are a major step in making this happen.”

WCCHC’s hope is for our communities to be informed, proactive in the fight to stop this pandemic, and most of all, to protect and defend our health. WCCHC is committed in keeping the community updated, offering Covid-related resources and services, and making more vaccination opportunities available.

Before Hawaii received its first COVID case, Waianae Comp proactively implemented new processes and emergency services for its 500+ employees and thousands of patients.

“As innovators, we’ve formed new ways to communicate with our patients thru services like telehealth visits, Covid hotline, Covid testing, monthly food distributions, keiki meals, and more,” explains Nick Hughey, Executive Vice President, Operations.

He adds, “At one point when the rest of the state was at 2-4% positivity rates, the Waianae Coast was at 17%. Nonetheless, WCCHC continued to safeguard the health of this community.

WCCHC is a place of healing, learning, and innovation, it is also the largest federally qualified health center in the state. Since 1972, it has been the leading caretaker of the Waianae Coast offering a comprehensive array of services at our main campus and satellite clinics which include: 24-hr ER, behavioral health, cultural healing, pediatric and adult medicine, Women’s health, dental care, vision, social/welfare services, and more.

About 41% of all Covid-19 cases in the state of Hawaii are found in the NHPI populations. Currently, 9.2% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are vaccinated, which we predict will continue to grow as we enter in tier 1c and move forward.

While one-third of the Waianae Coast is Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, WCCHC has been working round the clock to push vaccine education, building trust, community partnerships, and facilitating vaccination clinics which target these populations.

WCCHC held several informative virtual town halls with DOH, Lt Gov Green, and its Medical leadership that received hundreds of participants.

Care Coordinators, Social Workers, and Homeless Outreach teams continued to go out into parts of our coastline providing care and education to individuals who could not physically come into our clinics.

Website: wcchc.com

WCCHC Covid-19 Hotline

(808) 697- 3170