Unsung Health Heroes Help COVID Positive People Through Quarantine & Isolation

Honolulu (KHON2) – A Hawaii man who tested positive for COVID shared how the Department of Health Isolation and Quarantine Program and Partners in Development Foundation helped him and his wife through the trying health battle.

Paul Kuoha quarantined November 10th – 19th at Harbor Arms. “I lived in a community church home when I tested positive for COVID,” explains Kuoha. “I was unable to isolate properly. When I contracted COVID from work, I self-isolated in a tent in front of my home. It was a very lonely and difficult experience, and that’s when the church connected me with Harbor Arms.”

He adds that the mental side effects were a challenge, saying, “At first, I was angry and I didn’t want to go. But I didn’t want to risk infecting my loved ones, so when I arrived they prepped me with some informational packets that suggested I stay offline from watching too much news and just focus on my health, they just made sure I was comfortable. My wife was in the room upstairs and during our meal times, we would zoom call each other. It made all the difference that the staff made this happen and helped us.”

Dr. Shawn Malia Kana‘iaupuni, President and CEO, Partners in Development Foundation explained how the program works. “The Department of Health partnered with the City and County to provide intake and support services for isolation and quarantine, including the use of over 300 hotel rooms in Honolulu,” says Kana‘iaupuni. “This is for people who are unable to isolate due to their living conditions or other constraints. DOH provides case management and wrap-around services to support families and individuals who need resources and social services during their 14-day isolation or quarantine.”

“I learned that Covid is no joke,” shares Kuoha. “It can be really scary and really lonely to go through this process and even more to not infect anybody else. But I learned there are really amazing people and organizations that truly care about keeping us safe.”

Kana‘iaupuni adds, “ I’ve learned how sharply this pandemic has affected our mental health, especially for those in isolation or quarantine. I’ve also been reminded that vulnerable populations, particularly non-English speaking population and large families with children, need extra support in order to complete a successful quarantine.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Hawai‘i CARES at 1-800-753-6879 or text ALOHA to 741741, available 24/7. Caring, local staff are standing by to provide help during isolation and quarantine, crisis support, mental health resources, and substance use treatment services to anyone who need



To learn more visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine/

To learn more about Partners in Development https://pidf.org/





Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PIDFoundation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pidfoundation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PIDFoundation