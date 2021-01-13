Honolulu (KHON2) – The power of gratitude can shift the way you think about 2020 according to a Hawaii author of several books about gratitude.

Bardi Toto, CEO of Bardi Toto Media, appeared on Living808 to talk about her latest book for parents and teachers to cultivate the spirit of gratitude in children.

Toto grew up in Hawaii and says aloha became gratitude.

She says the simple act of gratitude can be powerful tools, especially with social media.

Toto also wrote The Power of Asking and Gratitude and helps local writers getting started, including her nephew, singer Josh Tatofi.

Toto says while many people have a tough time expressing gratitude following the challenges of 2020, that you have to focus on the good in any situation.

Website: barditotomedia.com

Social Media Handles: Instagram.com/barditoto

twitter.com/barditotomedia

Youtube.com/gratitudelifestyle

Itunes: Disrupt Your Brand Podcast