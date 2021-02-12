The Barrier Method Adds New Designs

Danielle Travis founded The Barrier Method in 2016.

“I used to get sick while traveling to California to play in women’s polo tournaments and there was no way I was going to wear one of those ugly white medical masks. There was one time where I did have to wear one of those and I literally could not breathe and plus I looked like a duck. This is how I started wearing our masks when I traveled all the time and I stopped getting sick which was so groundbreaking for me that I solved this problem I was having. Who wants to go to the doctor when you’re on vacation? I used to now I don’t. President Biden did issue a Travel MASK MANDATE and I actually couldn’t be happier. We all have wear masks on the plane, train, bus or any other mode of crowded transportation which is actually a dream come true for me because I have definitely become a germaphobe and I know it was from air travel. I can’t believe I used to sleep on the tray table!! You know where the dirtiest spot is on the plane? The magazine holder. So next time you fly, buy our anti-bacterial wipes and wipe that thing down, and literally everything around you on the plane. Now that everyone flying has to wear a mask, I truly believe people will stay healthier. If I was constantly getting sick after flying and after wearing our masks I stopped getting sick…just imagine if everyone wore The Barrier Method. Flying and being crammed on a plane is unnatural, we have to protect ourselves but of course in the most stylish and most comfortable way possible.”

As the owner, Travis has been ahead of the game and developed comfortable and long wearing material to keep you safe.

Using high performance eco friendly anti-bacterial polyester that is very soft against your face. Winged masks, scarf, and gator designs with new print are just a few things The Barrier Method has available.

