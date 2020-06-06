Tannya & Mikey Taker Brower Power Elite Challenge with Anuhea

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer/Songwriter Anuhea challenged Living808 to a Fitness Friday session with Brower Power Elite, a personal training business started in their Hawaii Island garage, during the pandemic by her husband, former pro athlete Jordan Brower.

The newlyweds converted their garage into a gym where Jordan trains everyone from youth athletes to a pro baseball player to Anujammers around the world via online zoom workouts.

Tannya & Mikey joined Jordan and Anuhea for a Pyramid Challenge, where you alternate reps to add a little competition and support to your workout routine.

Here’s how it works. You call out a family member or co-worker with the PYRAMID challenge in whatever exercise you want, and raise your heart rate for 2 minutes of healthy movement!

You take turns doing reps of the exercise of your choosing starting from 10, and then alternating turns, to 9… and then back to you for 8, they do 7 you do 6, and so forth, down to 1.

For Fitness Friday, they chose squats, but you can pick any exercise from jumping jacks and burpees to crunches and lunges.

Go to the BrowerPowerElite instagram or Facebook page to watch proper techniques.

You can sign up for one on one and online group workout sessions with Jordan at browerpowerelite.com

Jordan is a Certified Personal Trainer from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) with a background in professional sports. He played professional baseball in the minor leagues for 4 years and he even played in the Little League World Series in 2004.

He trained alongside some of the top athletes in the world throughout his career, including training at the Mamba Academy, Kobe Bryant’s workout facility and is passionate about sharing his knowledge with others.

Jordan’s favorite kind of training is for youth, and he has helped out coaching Konawaena and Kealakehe Baseball teams. He hopes to do more youth sports performance training in the future, and perhaps open his a youth athletic training facility here in Hawaii.

