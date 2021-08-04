Subaru Hawaii Offers Incentive to Vaccinated Hawaii Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – Subaru Hawaii brings the rewards to vaccinated local residents with a new giveaway campaign.

Local car dealership, Subaru Hawaii is dedicated to showing love and aloha to the people of Hawaii who are joining the fight against covid with their new sweepstakes.

“We created the Shot for a Subaru giveaway, in partnership with KHON, to incentivize our community to get their COVID-19 vaccination,” says Taylor Igarashi, Communications Manager, Subaru Hawaii.

Those who are vaccinated with at least one shot, are eligible to win a brand new Subaru Crosstrek, a prize that Igarashi feels is a great incentive for residents to get vaccinated.

Igarashi says, “With the increases in COVID cases recently in Hawaii, we believe that this sweepstakes campaign can be beneficial and will help to encourage others to get vaccinated so we can be safer and stronger together.”

Known to be one of Subaru Hawaii’s most popular and best-selling vehicles, Igarashi feels that the Subaru Crosstrek is a great car to excite Hawaii residents.

“What’s special about this vehicle is that it’s the Crosstrek Sport trim. The Sport trim comes with water repellent seats, so it’s great for beach days or hikes, perfect for our Hawaii residents,” says Igarashi.

Those who are vaccinated with at least one shot, over the age of 18 are eligible to enter Subaru Hawaii’s giveaway, and can do so via the official website of KHON2 in partnership with Subaru Hawaii until August 31.

Details:

• A resident of Hawaii

• 18 years or older

• At least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

Enter To Win:

www.Khon2.com/Subaru

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @SubaruHI