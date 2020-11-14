Straight Talk: Trust Issues

Honolulu (KHON2) – Trust is critical for relationships so we asked Rhesa and Edwina of Hooko LLC for some Straight Talk.

“Taken literally, trust is defined as the firm belief in the reliability, truth or strength of someone or something,” explains President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “Trust is at the core of every relationship and dynamic between individuals. Our first experience of trust is with our primary caregivers – are they going to meet our needs and take care of us? When we can rely on someone or something, we have confidence and feel safe. Consider a trust that a person might set up to protect their assets for their beneficiaries. This trust is for the safe keeping and protection of loved ones to be taken care of in the future. When there is trust, there is a sense of security. This is so important today because of the state of the world, our country and community. People need to feel safe and secure in something or someone.”

Vice-President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes adds statistics, saying “According to the Pew Research Center, levels of personal trust are associated with socioeconomic factors like ethnicity, age, education and household income. The more education one has, the greater the household income, the greater the likelihood of having higher levels of trust. The opposite also holds true – the less education and income, the lower the levels of trust.”

46% of young adults have lower levels of trust as compared to older adults. 49% of Americans feel that people are not as trustworthy as they once were. This is tied to the current political culture, which many Americans believe to be broken.

According to leading author and speaker, Brené Brown, factors can be described using the word “BRAVING.” Having boundaries, reliability, accountability, using a vault, having integrity, being non-judgmental and generous all contribute to building trust. Human beings want to know what the parameters in relationships are, can we count on someone to be there, maintain our deepest secrets, validate and support us?

The ironic thing about trust is that it takes time to establish but is so easily & quickly broken. The bottom line is that trust erodes when truth is non-existent – lying, cheating, and dishonesty all speak to that. Additionally, when a person no longer feels safe (emotionally, physically or psychologically), trust cannot exist. When a person says or does damaging things to someone they are supposed to love and care for, this spells disaster.

Contact a professional to explore the quality of trust and the importance of it. Hooko LLC Counseling Center also provides services for these types of situations. Often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact 808-375-7712 or visit http://hookollc.com/