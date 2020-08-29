Straight Talk: To Game or Not To Game

Gaming refers to the playing of video games or internet-based games for entertainment. It is a growing trend for all ages, and has the potential to become addictive, due to the competitive nature, ease of use, cross-cultural accessibility, and 24/7 availability. The current research demonstrates that gaming can easily turn into a disorder, when it becomes uncontrollable or persistent and interferes with a person’s daily life. Presently, there are some countries that have designated gaming to be a formal disorder, whereas the United States has deemed it a condition that warrants further research.

According to the Entertainment Software Association, at least one person plays video games in 2/3 of American households. Additionally, roughly 160 million American adults play internet-based games. Further research (NPD Group) reports that 91% of children between the ages of 2 and 17, which equates to 64 million children are gaming.

Some would argue that there are benefits to gaming, including: problem solving & logic; hand-eye coordination; strategy & anticipation; pattern recognition; situational awareness; & inductive reasoning & hypothesis testing. Cons to gaming are that it can be addictive, time and money consuming, can create a false sense of reality, may encourage players to be sedentary and remain indoors, & players may prioritize this to the detriment of other areas of their lives. Gaming has also been linked to other mental health disorders like depression or anxiety.

