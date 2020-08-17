Straight Talk: Practical Ways To Manage Stress

Honolulu (KHON2) – The last few months have been extremely stressful due to the pandemic that we are currently facing. Finding ways to reduce stress can help you manage your mental health and improve your quality of life.

Leading causes of stress are death of a loved one, life transitions like divorce, marriage or having a child; chronic pain; being a caregiver; or traumatic events.

“Believe it or not, experiencing some level of stress is actually quite normal,” explains Hooko LLC President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “It’s when we don’t manage it that it can have detrimental effects on our health & lives.”

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), the primary cause of stress in the United States is financial problems. 72% of Americans are stressed about money at least some of the time. According to the National Education Association, 33% of teenagers experience stress due to social media.

Stress is a mental or emotional state of strain that results from something adverse or very demanding and it manifests physiologically in our bodies such as

tension between shoulder blades, tightness in neck or chest, grinding of teeth, headaches, a decreased libido (sex drive), fatigue, stomach and digestive problems, mood swings, difficulty sleeping or concentrating.

“Unmanaged stress leads to more serious health problems like mental health issues, heart problems, impacts on the brain, or respiratory or gastrointestinal issues,” adds Edwina Reyes, Ho`oko LLC Vice President/Co-Founder.

Stress management includes Exercise, relaxation (stretching, massage, hot shower or bath, rest, yoga), deep abdominal breathing, eating a healthy diet, hobbies, journaling, talking to someone, listening to music or spending time in nature.

To learn more about Ho`oko LLC Counseling Center in Central Oahu, visit hookollc.com