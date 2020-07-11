Straight Talk: Forgiveness

What is forgiveness? Ultimately, forgiveness is giving up your right to hurt back because you were hurt first. It is a conscious and deliberate decision to put a stop to what often becomes a cycle of resentment and retaliation. This doesn’t mean that you should pretend something didn’t happen, or will it out of your mind, or even that you are okay with happened. It simply means that you are making the choice to not to remain stuck in the negative situation or feelings. It is finding a way to grow beyond this.

Rhesa Kaulia and Edwina Reyes from Ho’oko LLC explains the importance of forgiveness and provides steps on how you can forgive those that have hurt you.

If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact their office at 808-375-7712 or visit them online at www.hookollc.com