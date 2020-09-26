Straight Talk About Social Media Addiction

Honolulu (KHON2) – In this age of social distancing and dependence on social media we asked Rhesa and Edwina of Hooko LLC for some Straight Talk.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to not to be sucked into what is being advertised and seemingly proselytized in the media and social media,” explains President/Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia, “It may be about the pandemic, politics, or racism. It is extremely important to keep in mind that just because it’s reported or posted, doesn’t make it true. A person should do his/her own research before subscribing to something. Additionally, it’s imperative that people set limits on how much time they are spending reading or responding to posts or opinions, as this could dramatically impact your perspective, thinking and mood. Consider what and who you want to be in the current culture, and then strive to do and be that. For example, be the aloha you wish to see in the world.”

Vice-President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes adds statistics, saying “According to the American Psychological Association, in 2005, only 5% of adults used social media. This number jumped to 70% in 2019. Additionally, 81% of teens use social media, and their use was directly related to feelings of loneliness. A US Research study noted that social media was significantly associated with an increase in depression and low self-esteem.”

They say possible hazards include “Over identifying with our screen identities which could cause us to lose our own identity or forget who we are, what we value and what we want for and in our lives. Additionally, it could create the feeling of “keeping up with the Joneses” and experiencing anxiety or depression if one can’t keep up with the lifestyle that others are posting.”

There are also privacy concerns that come with sharing too much personal information comes with the risk of being stalked or exploited, particularly if you post in real time.

You should contact a professional to explore any concerns you have about your or a loved one’s use of social media. Counseling Center also provides services for these types of situations. Often people don’t realize that counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, contact their office at 808-375-7712.

