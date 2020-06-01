Straight Talk About Caregiver Stress

Honolulu (KHON2)- In our latest edition of Straight Talk with Rhesa and Edwina of Ho’okō LLC explain why it’s crucial that caregivers take care of themselves.

“Providing care for someone on a daily basis over the long-term takes a physical, emotional & financial toll on caregivers,” shares President and Co-Founder Rhesa Kaulia. “The way this stress manifests is different for everyone, but could show up as anxiety, depression, loss of concentration, insomnia or hypersomnia, anger, withdrawal, increase in using substances to cope, medical problems, or even guilt.”

Local statistics show that 37% of caregivers are under the age of 60, making them likely to also have jobs and be raising children all at the same time. They experience the burden of raising a family while tending to their parents or Grandparents needs. The AARP identified that a caregiver in Hawai’i who leaves their job to care for a parent, loses approximately $304,000 over their lifetime. Adult day care in Hawai’i costs $1500/month, & a home health aide costs upwards of $5000/month.

Some ways to address caregiver stress?

Setting boundaries, sharing the burden, setting up respite care, prioritizing what truly needs to get done, taking breaks, attending to one’s own health, seeking advice, using community resources (e.g. can contact your insurance, or use other private agencies like Caregivers Heart) and accepting your own limitations (this may include making the decision to place the person in a home, however difficult that may be).

Problems can arise if caregiver stress is not addressed, warns Vice President/Co-Founder Edwina Reyes. “Caregivers have to remain healthy in all possible ways – physically, emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically,” says Reyes. “They cannot provide effective care if they are not well themselves (e.g. the idea of not pouring from an empty cup). If caregiver stress is not addressed, symptoms will get worse to the point of burnout. When burnout happens, a person will completely shut down – physically, mentally, emotionally, & psychologically. The person requiring care will not receive appropriate care if the caregiver is not healthy.”

Kaulia adds that caregivers should figure out a way to practice self-care and obtain help & support, saying “It’s important that caregivers are talking to someone – a friend, a spiritual leader, a Doctor, or a Therapist. Our Counseling Center provides services for these types of situations.”

Counseling services are covered by most major health insurances. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact Ho’okō LLC at 808-375-7712 or visit www.hookollc.com