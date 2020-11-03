Social Isolation & Medicare Choices for Seniors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 talked with experts from Adventist Health Castle and Humana about the impact of social isolation on seniors and help picking a Medicare plan.

“Relative to COVID we have learned that how we connect or don’t connect with other people has a tremendous effect on our well-being,” explains Tracie Ann Tjapkes, Wellness Director for Adventist Health Castle.

“In fact, in 2016 the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy found through his work that one of the greatest conditions we face is “loneliness.” In short, we need to be aware of the threat of a “social recession.” This is particularly the case for senior citizens, who in the age of COVID-19 have been socially isolated from family and friends.”

She adds, “I hope we do not let our physical distance deepen our loneliness and lead to a greater social recession, where we become further and further separated from each other, not just physically but also emotionally. This can have a negative ripple effect on your health and the health of society.”

The Wellness & Lifestyle Medicine Center at Adventist Health Castle offers a range of services that can be accessed through virtual means, from nutrition counseling to diabetes management, fitness classes, and more.

One important decision that Seniors need to make right now, choosing a Medicare plan. The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) runs from October 15 through December 7.

Jose Cabrera, Director, Hawaii and Northern California Market for Humana talked about enrollment in a virtual environment. “Due to COVID-19, this year’s AEP will offer fewer face-to-face agent interactions however beneficiaries can expect simple and secure education and enrollment both online and over the phone with Humana.”

Humana is offering online workshops to review 2021 Medicare Advantage plan options and eligibles can set up a virtual one-on-one meeting with an agent.

Beneficiaries can also go to Medicare Plan Finder on Medicare.gov to compare plans, benefits and costs.

“Humana knows our members want to be in their own homes as they age, and that at-home is the safest place for our members during COVID-19,” says Cabrera.

Humana expanded telehealth services so our MA members can access care from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Humana made testing easier by offering in-home COVID-19 testing to members.

Humana engages members through Neighborhood Centers across the country. To continue these services during the ongoing pandemic, Neighborhood Center classes were moved to an online format.

New for 2021 and due to the ongoing pandemic, there is a $0 copay for COVID-19 testing.

For members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for treatment and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

Members will receive a Health Essentials Kit (1/year) – Kit includes over-the-counter items useful for preventing the spread of COVID-19 including hand sanitizer, cloth face mask, to name a few items.



Website: medicare.gov