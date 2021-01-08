Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific

REHAB Hospital of the Pacific is the only rehabilitation inpatient hospital in the entire Pacific. It helps so many regardless of the ability to pay or what community they live in.

According to Chairman of the Board, Michael W Perry, it is very important to support this hospital.

‘Our most innovative programs includes creative arts therapy, our new Animal Assisted Therapy Program, continuing education and even COVID-19 supplies. We need the foundation to raise the money to make so much possible at our hospital. »

The Feng Shui virtual event held by Peter Leng also helps and Leng has donated more than $150,000 to help the hospital.

Tickets are sold at World of Feng Shui’s website http://Wofsusa.com If you register by tonight, World of Feng Shui will mail you a commemorative Year of the Ox medallion.