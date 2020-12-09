Recognizing Health Heroes who Help COVID Patients Through Quarantine

Honolulu (KHON2) – There are unsung health heroes who are working to help COVID positive patients through quarantine and isolation.

The Department of Health partnered with the City and County of Honolulu to provide intake and support services for isolation and quarantine, including the use of over 300 hotel rooms in Honolulu for people who are unable to isolate due to their living conditions or other constraints. DOH provides case management and wrap around services to support families and individuals who need resources and social services during their 14-day isolation or quarantine.

Living808 talked with Heather Lusk, Director of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center and Provider for the Department of Health Isolation and Quarantine program about the valuable work that’s happening, without recognition for these critical workers, until now.

“I’ve learned how sharply this pandemic has affected our mental health, especially for those in isolation or quarantine,” says Lusk. “I’ve also been reminded that vulnerable populations, particularly the homeless and those with substance use issues, need extra support in order to complete a successful quarantine.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Hawai ‘i CARES at 1-800-753-6879 or text ALOHA to 741741, available 24/7. Caring, local staff are standing by to provide help during isolation and quarantine, crisis support, mental health resources, and substance use treatment services to anyone who needs it.



