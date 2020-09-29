Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 wants to bring more joy into your life with our new segment “A Life of Joy with Hugette Montesinos-Rodriguez.”

The CEO of Disfunkshion Magazine Website and Coach shared tips on overcoming worry and anxiety to have a more fulfilling life.

Hugette Montesinos-Rodriguezis a speaker, happiness researcher and proud Cuban-Venezuelan. Nine years ago, she set out to create her own dream business, a colorful magazine and movement, dedicated to living joyfully and celebrating women worldwide. All shapes, all sizes, all backgrounds, all real.

She crafted a magazine and lifestyle that would honor the beauty of our inside world to mold and create our outside reality and not the other way around as she was used to seeing.

Now she has expanded to coaching, a YouTube channel, and online workshops where she shares the tools she’s found to living a fully happy life.

One Habit she says that will Remove Anxiety and Worry is to “Schedule An Emotional Worry Session” so those thoughts don’t weigh you down during the whole week, but you save it for a set time to deal with.

For more information, visit her website: https://www.dfsmag.com/