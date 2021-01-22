Professional Volleyball Player Teaches At Home Workouts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Professional Volleyball player, Kalei Mau is bringing her workouts from the court to the Living Room to help residents stay healthy during the stay-at-home order.

With the stay-at-home order in effect, quarantine has forced players and sports arenas to shut down. Known for her impressive skills on the volleyball court, Kalei Mau is using this time at home to stay on her game, and fit.

“We usually do volleyball drills, and a lot of lower body workouts. Since covid started, I’ve been focusing a lot on overall strength and health. I mainly want to stay in shape, so that I am ready to get back on the court when the time comes,” says Kalei Mau, professional volleyball player.

With her intense workouts and amazing results, Mau decided to share her fitness routine and health regiment with her family and friends back home in Hawaii.

Mau says, “It started off as just my mom and aunt wanting to jump in on my workouts. I enjoyed having fun with them but also realized that they can’t do the workouts on the level that I can, so I modified them, and since, my other family members joined in.”

With over 90,000 followers on Instagram, Mau chose to make her workouts accessible to her fans, by posting motivational and easy at home workouts.

“My family isn’t the only ones at home, literally every family around the world is at home, so that’s when I chose to use my following to showcase my at home workouts. I now have this community of people getting fit together because of the workouts I have shown them,” says Mau.

Mau posts her workouts regularly on her social media account, in which followers can exercise along to.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @LeiMau

Twitter: @LeiMau_