Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi has introduced the concept of “Climate-smart skincare” for unique environments like Hawaii.

Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher demonstrated a night cream and tropical day cream “Dream Team Duo” that she recommends for Hawaii’s climate, saying “Our luxurious Night Cream is scientifically designed to partner with your skin’s natural nightly repair process and works synergistically with your climate’s specific Day Cream.”

Pour Moi Skincare is the first and only patented Climate-Smart Skincare in the world and was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.

Special TV Offer:

Product: Dream Team Duo: Night-to-Morning (Clarifying Polish + Night Cream)

Special Pricing: $59 with FREE Shipping

Retail Value: $70

Website: pourmoiskincare.com/Hawaii