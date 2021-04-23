Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare Spring Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pour Moi Skincare has pioneered “Climate-smart skincare” that is based on environmental conditions rather than skin tone.
The brand formulates anti-aging products specifically to work for the climate you’re in, such as “hot and humid” or “cold and dry.”
Pour Moi Skincare is the first and only PATENTED Climate-Smart Skincare in the world and was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.
Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher explained how her products were inspired by observations as a child of her dad’s work as an outdoor powder coating painter. Intuitively, at a young age she noticed how Climate affected the surface of what he painted.
Pour Moi has created 6 different Climate-Smart moisturizing day creams, to match anywhere you live or anywhere you are going.
Ulli recommends the 3 Step Rotating System for Hawaii and she’s offering a special for Hawaii orders.
Special Product Offerings: Spring Special
Product #1: 3-Step Rotating System: Hawaii + Night Cream
Special Pricing: $89
Retail Value: $189
Website: https://www.pourmoiskincare.com/hawaii/