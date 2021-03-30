Pour Moi Climate – Smart Skincare for Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – New groundbreaking technology Pour Moi Skincare is based on the climate you live in for “Climate-smart skincare.”

The brand formulates anti-aging products specifically to work for the climate you’re in, such as “hot and humid” or “cold and dry.”

It’s a departure from the selection of products based on skin type or even your age that’s been prevalent since the 1950’s.

Pour Moi Skincare is the first and only PATENTED Climate-Smart Skincare in the world and was recently named one of Time Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions.

Founder/CEO Ulli Haslacher explained how her products were inspired by observations as a child of her dad’s work as an outdoor powder coating painter. Intuitively, at a young age she noticed how Climate affected the surface of what he painted.

Pour Moi has created 6 different Climate-Smart moisturizing day creams, to match anywhere you live or anywhere you are going!

Cloudy Marine example Portland

Sticky Tropical example Miami

Frigid Polar example Chicago

Dry Desert example Phoenix

Arid Mountain example Tucson

Serene Temperate example San Diego

Ulli recommends the 3 Step Rotating System for Hawaii and she’s offering a special for Hawaii orders.

Normally the 4 products retail for $150, but Living808 viewers will receive it for a $99 special offer today.

You can get an additional $20 off with the provided promo code.

Order with the Promo Code: MARCH21 to receive the $79 promotional rate.

Website: https://www.pourmoiskincare.com/hawaii/