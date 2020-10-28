Periocare: Laser Gum Therapy

Honolulu (KHON2)-Laser Gum Therapy is a revolutionary procedure that utilizes a highly specific protocol called LANAP or Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure.

It is the only protocol to have human studies documenting the efficacy and, based on these studies, is the only procedure with FDA Clearance to claim the ability to be able to regenerate new bone.

In today’s visit with Doctor Braden Seamons or Periocare, he explains the difference between LANAP and other commonly used procedures and the benefits of going this route.

