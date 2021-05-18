Online Pilates Classes

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can do pilates at home with online classes through a website created by Lesley Logan.

The “Chief Pilates Officer” founded Onlinepilatesclasses.com to lead workouts for anyone to do from wherever they are. “Pilates is for everyone,” says Logan. “There is a huge misconception that you needed to be thin, flexible and need lots of equipment. This is simply not true.”

She got hooked after taking a class, saying “I used muscles I didn’t know I had and became obsessed because from the first day I felt more connected to my body and it made me feel amazing.”

OPC mat pilates can be done anywhere, using mostly body weight and you can do 30 minute classes or use flash cards to practice the movements on the go.

Website: www.onlinepilatesclasses.com

