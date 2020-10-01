Oahu Pain Care Safe Solutions

OPC provides non-narcotic management for spine-related pain. These include referral to physical therapy, non-opioid medications, and spine area injections with fluoroscopy guidance (Special x-ray machine used for surgeries).

Oahu Pain Care’s primary interest in pain management is to alleviate the pain in people suffering from painful compression fractures to restore and enhance their quality of life. To provide added safety during procedures, OPC does x-ray guided vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures in the office if reasonable.

If needed, these same procedures can be done in the hospital operating rooms. Doctor Louis Pau tries not to use general anesthesia because of the cognitive decline associated with patients older than 70 years old. To find out about these procedures and other procedures Dr. Pau enjoys performing, visit http://Oahupaincare.com