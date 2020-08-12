Newsweek Names Adventist Health Castle A Top Maternity Hospital

Honolulu (KHON2) – Adventist Health Castle has been recognized by Newsweek Magazine as one of the best maternity hospitals in the United States.

Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. health care facilities. Its list of the Best Maternity Hospitals 2020 features 231 hospitals in 36 states.

The Vera Zilber Birth Center at Adventist Health Castle provides comprehensive birthing services and delivers more than 1,100 babies a year in its birthing suites.

Birthing rooms are equipped with Jacuzzi tubs for laboring mom and each room has a convertible bed where partners can rest.

Adventist Health Castle was also recently ranked #1 in the state of Hawaii and 25th in the nation as the Top Hospital by The Lown Institute Hospital Index’s list of the nation’s top hospitals.

Website: http://adventisthealth.org