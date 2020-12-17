National Kidney Foundation Partners With the City and County To Protect the Community

Honolulu (KHON2) – The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is dedicated to protecting the health and well being of our community, and since partnering up with the city and county, Hawaii residents can feel safer.

The mission of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii is to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney and urinary tract infections and increase the availability of all organs for transplantation in Hawaii. Now in collaboration with the city and county, their mission has extended to COVID-19 testing.

“We have been meeting with the city and the mayor to focus on how we can protect the community while opening the economy. We talked about bringing outside resources to create a mobile covid-19 testing unit that has been placed at the airport,” says Glen Hayashida, President and CEO of National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.

The new mobile unit is accessible to first responders, healthcare workers, and travelers coming to and from Honolulu. With the help of outside resources, the unit has made taking a COVID-19 test easy and painless for test-takers.

Hayashida says, “It’s a fairly easy process. Those who want to take the test can come up to the unit, pay our affordable price, and get results within 5-6 hours. It relieves the stress and anxiety of waiting a while for your test results, which I understand why most people get anxious.”

The mobile COVID-19 test unit is available at the end of baggage claim 31in the open parking lot. Those who wish to take a test can either schedule an appointment, or show up in person.