Mikey Partners Up With Flexx Fitness Hawaii to Get Ready for Fourth Fitness Competition

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mikey Monis gives an in-depth look at his workouts and diet plans as he gets ready for his fourth fitness competition, with the help of Flexx Fitness Hawaii.

Fitness trainer Chris Faildo is teaching Mikey his knowledge about competition training throughout his 30 years of experience in the fitness industry.

“I have been training clients for you years, teaching them all sorts of fundamentals of a healthy lifestyle. Whether it be from Nutrition to exercises, my clients will learn them all,” says Chris Faildo, Trainer and co-owner of Flexx Fitness Hawaii.

Even though Mikey has competed before and learned various workouts throughout the years, Faildo believes he can take Mikey to the next fitness level.

Faildo says, “With Mikey, we really need to focus on his lower half, most people think that when you compete in a men’s physique competition, legs don’t count. But in order for him to live and stay in a healthy lifestyle, we need to workout every single muscle group, and not just the ones you see on stage.”

Though working out and learning the proper forms in the gym, nutrition is a huge part of the training, something Faildo wanted to get a jump start on to help build muscle mass.

“We are starting early, holiday season to be exact. It’s important for him to learn about the various proteins and carb intake in order for him to get bigger. Once we get the size we like, then we can start shredding him down more,” says Faildo.

Faildo is currently taking clients with a variety of fitness goals based out of Flexx Fitness Hawaii.

