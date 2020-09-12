Mikey Monis Takes an Online Workout Class With F45

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local fitness trainers Justin Manultac and Ikaika Gillman challenged Mikey Monis to an online Fitness Friday workout with F45, a global fitness community specializing in innovative and high-intensity group workouts.

Before training at F45, both Manultac and Gillman have been around the state, helping local residents kickstart and maintain their healthy lifestyle.

“Since graduating with my degree in Kinesiology, I have been in the physical therapy field, medical weight loss field, and now I am training at F45,” says Justin Manultac, trainer at F45 Kapolei West. “I’ve been in the fitness industry for the past 15 years now, and have been training everywhere around the Island. I started off with personal training, but now I have drifted off into group training,” says Ikaika Gillman, trainer at F45 Kapolei West

Since March, residents of Hawai’i have been getting creative with ways to keep up their healthy lifestyle, something that Manultac feels should be a prioroty now, more than ever.

“All of us have been feeling some sort of negative emotion since being stuck at home, but when you workout, you have all your feel-good emotions and you release all your endorphins, allowing you to destress and forget about your problems,” says Manultac

F45 Kapolei West has since expanded their group training from the gym to Zoom, allowing people from all over the state to get up, and get active.

“We are running our Zoom classes every single day, except Saturdays. We encourage everyone to get on live with us, we want to be their supporting you, motivating you and inspiring you.” says, Gillman. “We also know people have busy lives, so if you can’t make the workouts, we have the recordings available after class is done.”

F45 is for everyone- from those who have just had surgery all the way up to athletes.

Website: www.F45training.com/KapoleiWest