Mikey Highlights Maui Goat Yoga in another edition of Fitness Friday

Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Goat Yoga brings the serenity and healthy aspect of exercising through animal therapy.

Maui Goat Yoga is a trend that has been sweeping the nation since 2016. It’s a form of acrobatic exercise with animal therapy at its forefront to help clear the mind and relax the body.

“We encourage everyone to stop by and enjoy the beautiful views of Maui’s coastline, and experience the psychological benefits of animal-assisted therapy while exercising and challenging your physical and mental capacity,” says Wendy Hatchie, founder and owner of Maui Goat Yoga.

The purpose of animal therapy or pet therapy is to help someone recover from or cope with a health problem or mental disorder, something that Hatchie believes adds an extra form of relaxation to typical yoga exercises.

Hatchie says, “We add goats into our yoga exercises because they are a lot of fun. Our goats provide affection, love and comfort to people who need it.”

In accordance with the state and CDC guidelines, Maui Goat Yoga is currently open for business, with limited classes upon reservations.

WEBSITE: www.MauiGoatYoga.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:Instagram: @MauiGoatYoga