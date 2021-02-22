Mental Health America of Hawai‘i’s Valuable Resources

Honolulu (KHON2) – No need to suffer in silence and isolation with the resources to available to help you cope through Mental Health America of Hawai‘i.

“For over 75 years, Mental Health America of Hawaii has been Hawaii’s leading mental health education and advocacy organization,” says Mestisa Gass, PsyD, Program Director, Mental Health America of Hawai‘i. “We educate and organize our community to enhance mental wellness for all Hawaii’s people. Through our leadership, we expand mental health awareness, understanding, and action. We continue to be proactive in advocating for the needs of people with mental illness, including children and youth, adults, elders, and their families – at the legislature, state agencies, and in the media.”

They are champions for mental wellness by creating new programs, assisting people in getting help, and advocating for improved care.

Some tips to improve your mental health?

* Make sure you are taking care of yourself: Get 8 hours of sleep, drink lots of water, and try stress-relieving activities like meditation, walking or yoga – whatever is relaxing and enjoyable for you.

* Practice being thankful and charitable. It’s amazing how doing for others makes us feel better about ourselves.

* Talk to someone who you’re comfortable with about your feelings – there is no shame in this. We are all going through a lot right now.

Visit: http://mentalhealthhawaii.org/ to download the Finding Help: A Human Services Directory and Hawaii-based prevention app. You can also get connected to online resources, trainings, printable information, and activities.

For help, call Hawai‘i CARES at

1)800)653-6879 or text ‘ALOHA’ to 741741.