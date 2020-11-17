Medicare Planning & Hawaii Independent Physicians Association

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 asked for expert insights into choosing Medicare and improved care through Hawaii Independent Physicians Association by the pending December 7 deadline.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) runs from October 15 through December 7.

When selecting a Medicare plan, there are several considerations to keep in mind, advises Jose Cabrera, Director, Hawaii and Northern California Market, Humana.

– It’s important to learn the cost of buying the plan (monthly premium), costs of using the plan (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments), and the maximum you might have to pay in case of a serious health event (maximum out of pocket).

– Learn about the doctor and hospital networks included in each plan. Are your physicians and preferred hospitals included?

– Understand the key differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

– Make a list of your medications and research the list of drugs a Medicare prescription drug plan covers. Consider mail-order as you evaluate your drug plan options.

– Review your medical and health care expenses for the past year, and think about your budget and health needs for the coming year.

Humana is partnering with the Hawaii Independent Physicians Association on a new approach in working with doctors that will improve healthcare for seniors and other patients.

Dr. Richard Chung, Chief Medical Strategist, Hawaii Independent Physicians Association, outlined the approach and advantages.

“The Hawaii IPA has developed a new way of working with doctors to help relieve this burden,” explains Dr. Chung. “To do this, we created a management arm of Hawaii IPA called Na Laukahi. For those doctors who are part of our network, Na Laukahi will take over or assist in the management of those tasks. This includes the reporting and paperwork that is imposed by the payor. It also includes a better way of handling health information and data about their patients. By doing this, we will help free up time for doctors, so they can concentrate on what they do best … taking care of their patients.”

“Our approach also changes the way healthcare is provided to patient,” adds Dr. Chung. “The current model of healthcare is what I call “Sick Care.” You tend to see your doctor when you feel sick. It is a very reactive way of treating a patient. We will be introducing a new model that I call “Engaged Care.” In this model, we encourage more frequent visits to your doctor so that you establish a stronger relationship with your primary care physician. This allows you and your doctor to know what the needs are, not just medical, but understand the stressors in the patientʻs life. This allows the doctor and patient to create a better care plan. This is not a new approach, actually, but a “back to the future” approach where the physician is the “family or personal” physician. I believe it is similar to the relationship between the idea of the “family” doctor and their patient. They had close relationships and knew everything about their patients. This resulted in a much more personal level of care.”

“Care Teams” will support each doctor managing all of the information and data related to the doctor’s patients. The Care Team, with help of its data activation platform, can assist in the referral and followup with specialists and make sure that all of the patient information is shared between the patient’s primary care physician and the specialist.

If a senior signs up with Humana during this open enrollment period, they should benefit from this new approach at the beginning of the New Year.