MDX Hawaii: Holistic Healing for Seniors

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) runs from October 15 through December 7.

When selecting a Medicare plan, there are several considerations to keep in mind:

It’s important to learn the cost of buying the plan (monthly premium), costs of using the plan (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments), and the maximum you might have to pay in case of a serious health event (maximum out of pocket).

Learn about the doctor and hospital networks included in each plan. Are your physicians and preferred hospitals included?

Understand the key differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

Make a list of your medications and research the list of drugs a Medicare prescription drug plan covers. Consider mail-order as you evaluate your drug plan options.

Review your medical and health care expenses for the past year, and think about your budget and health needs for the coming year.

Plans can change every year, so even if you already have a Medicare plan, be sure to check. All Medicare plan members receive a letter and details annually, summarizing their plan changes for the coming year. (The Annual Notice of Change is mailed to Medicare members in September.)

And there is a Holistic approach to wellbeing as described by Jesse Seibel, the Director of Mission and Spiritual Care for Adventist Health Castle.

“Spirituality is recognizing the strong connection that we have to the world around us. Spiritual health is expanding and deepening those connections in a functional and sustainable way.”

And here is a list of this to increase spiritual health for seniors.

Try a new spiritual discipline.

They can help you connect and reconnect in new ways:

Reach In – prayer, meditation, silence, journaling

Reach Up – prayer, study of a sacred text, immersing yourself in nature

Reach Out – even acts of service, gratitude, and grace – Send a thank you note, or surprise some with a phone call

If you have grieving due to loss in your family, there are a number of grief groups on island that meet virtually. Many of them are free and open. If you like to find out about our grief group at Adventist Health Castle, you can reach us at 263-5343.

For more information visit https://www.mdxhawaii.com